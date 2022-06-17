As I continue to heal from this sudden and mysterious medical situation, this sobering health scare also makes me yearn for the care and support I received from both my late parents when I was sick and scared. I long for my mother’s hugs and calming words and my father’s quick reactions to drive me to doctors or hospitals when I was at my worst. These memories break my heart when I feel like I’m most alone, but they also fill me with strength knowing that my parents gave me the tools to ultimately learn to take care of myself.