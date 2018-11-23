A year after we started dating, the whole thing blew apart. It was my birthday and all my friends and I went out to celebrate. Dan was there and acted strangely the whole night. When he went to bed I stayed up and talked to his flatmates. I asked them if anything was going on between Dan and Sarah because I had a funny feeling about it. One of them said, 'I really like you and I can't tell you it's not.' I asked for how long – 'a few weeks?' – and he said since last summer, about nine months. I was in shock. I went to wake him up and took his phone out of his hand. He jumped up and said, 'Give me that back now, give me that back.' I said, 'Are you fucking joking? I’ve just found out you've been seeing Sarah for nine months.' He started slamming me into his wardrobe and telling me to 'get the fuck out' of his house. 'You don’t know anything.'