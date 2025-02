Uniqlo : C’s Spring 2025 Collection Has My New Favorite Staples

want

As we start updating our spring wardrobes, I’ve had my eye on Uniqlo , a brand that Refinery29 readers love, but that I have never actually tried. After attending a brand preview where I got to peruse upcoming spring styles, I perked up at the sight of the far-from-basic wardrobe staples, and especially the new Uniqlo : C styles.The Japanese casualwear brand just released its new Uniqlo : C collection for spring/summer 2025 , designed by creative director Clare Waight Keller. According to a brand statement, the fifth drop from the Chloé and Givenchy alum, “pursues new functional materials and innovations to create the perfectly elevated, everyday urban uniform.” And after personally seeing the styles in person (and getting to try them ahead of the drop), I can attest that they’re the everyday pieces that Ineed in my city closet.More sophisticated and trend-driven than Uniqlo’s core offerings, the limited-edition Uniqlo : C apparel and accessories stand out… and sell out. So you’ll have to scoop up the styles (which range between $30 and $130) that catch your eye ASAP. Read on to see some of my favorite pieces from the drop, along with additional new spring arrivals from the brand. (For all of the Uniqlo styles I tested, I was the most comfortable in size medium tops and dresses, medium or large outerwear depending on the silhouette, and bottoms in size large, 10, or 32 waist — which is standard for me, so I suggest sticking to your typical sizing.)