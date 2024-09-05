The New Uniqlo: C Collection Gets Fall Basics Right

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Uniqlo is known for its hard-working basics and the retailer’s latest collection, from former Givenchy designer and newly appointed creative director, Clare Waight Keller, is just more proof. Closet essentials make up the British designer’s Uniqlo: C Fall/Winter 2024 drop, which features cold weather-ready pieces like cashmere knits, tailored sets, airy midi dresses and more. The new collection also serves up Uniqlo LifeWear essentials, the brand’s line of elevated basics, balancing style, quality and practicality ahead of the transitional season.
Available to shop from September 5, Uniqlo: C is inspired by city living and one of Keller’s favourite London landmarks, the Barbican Centre (where the campaign was also shot). In an interview for Uniqlo, Keller points out how the performing arts centre’s clean lines and neutral colors translated into the on-the-go vibe of the collection. “It’s that intersection of culture and art that interests me,” Keller says. “Here, everyone is on the move.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Whether you’re heading to the office, to dinner or on a casual day out, Uniqlo: C gets all your fall basics right. Scroll on to explore our favorite looks from the collection.
When you can wear a dress belted, loose and unbuttoned, you know you’ve got a versatile piece on your hands. Layer over a turtleneck and tights for a comfy dress look, or wear as a shirt with jeans and a basic tee.
A lightweight coat is an underrated fall staple. Not only is this one made from a wool blend fabric that will keep you warm, it’s not too bulky either, which means easy layering (and carrying). Pair it with matching hues for a stylish monochromatic look.
This cardigan can be styled with practically anything in your closet. Bonus points for its relaxed fit, 100% cashmere composition and multiple colorways including gray, beige, black and baby pink.
Midi skirts are a year-round essential and this iteration's utilitarian style adds a sleek edge. Like a skirt version of cargo pants, this is perfect for city commutes, all-day wear and transitional temperatures.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
This quilted coat is a sneaky statement piece because it’s warm and practical, too. Dress it up or down depending on the occasion — and be prepared to pull it out all season long.