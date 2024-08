13 Dress Trends That Will Turn Heads This Fall

If your ultimate school dance dress featured a bubble hem , you might be surprised to hear that the look is back. And yet, somehow, new forms are utterly irresistible and nothing like the relics of the 2010s. These bouncy shapes are perfect for those who love a bit of drama in their wardrobe. Keep it simple, with a tank or strapless dress with a subtle bubble skirt, or go all-out with a voluminous mini to make your look pop.