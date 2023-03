Bubble Skirts & Dresses Are Spring’s Most Party-Ready Trend

It’s worth noting that, along with bandage dresses, high-low skirts , and peplum , bubble skirts are one of the most dreaded fashion trends of the 2010s. Personally, it is still one of my favorite trends from the era, thanks to its versatility and party-ready aesthetic. IMO, it’s just as good for a night out as it is for a picnic outing. But thankfully, their 2023 equivalents are not as bizarre as the ones we witnessed back in the decade of feathered hair accessories and leather leggings. Designers have pushed the puffiness out of the picture, going for less inflated iterations that elevate the trend. Instead of mini and knee-length styles, they’re also adding bubble hemlines to maxi skirts and dresses that feel more elegant than costume.