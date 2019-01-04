Skip navigation!
Madonna
Beauty
37 Celebs Who Ditch Makeup On Their Day Off
by
Us
Beauty
Madonna Replies To Butt Implant Rumors — & Can We Leave This BS In 2018?
Rachel Lubitz
Jan 4, 2019
Pop Culture
Madonna Just Took Credit For Lady Gaga's Most Iconic
A Star Is Born
...
Syd Shaw
Dec 4, 2018
Beauty
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Her Armpit & Leg Hair —& It's NBD
Rachel Lubitz
Nov 8, 2018
Beauty
Julia Roberts Finally Addresses
That
Hairy Armpit Moment
In 1999, long before Gen-Z stars like Amandla Stenberg and Paris Jackson were making the case for body hair being NBD, Julia Roberts attended the premiere
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Madonna Used To Shop For Beauty Products At The Bodega
It's a hard thing to imagine now, but there used to be a time when Madonna, the woman who's changed the entire landscape of pop music and holds the #26
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
Amber Rose’s VMA Catsuit Was Inspired By Madonna
Amber Rose is no stranger to making a major statement on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. In 2013, following Beyoncé’s lead, Rose and her
by
Channing Hargrove
Madonna
Madonna: The Business Behind The Music
Madonna’s music career started with a very small deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1982: a $15,000 advance per single, with an option to pick up three
by
Courtney E. Smith
Fashion
Breaking Down Madonna’s Red Carpet Power Pose
Hello! You may have thought today is August 16. You might have even felt like it's Thursday, also known as the fifth day of the week, the day after Hump
by
Landon Peoples
Beauty
I Met Madonna When I Was 23 — & We've Been Together Ever Since
When he was young, Andy Lecompte never dreamed that he'd work with the one of the greatest artists of his time. But on a chance trip to New York City 15
by
Andy Lecompte
Movies
Think Madonna Can’t Act? Watch
Desperately Seeking Susan
Even if you’ve never seen actually seen a movie starring Madonna, including minor, overlooked masterpiece Desperately Seeking Susan, you’ve probably
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Everything We Know About That Madonna Biopic She Doesn't Wan...
As the old saying goes, "You're not really famous until you have to contest a biopic about you." So is the case for Empress of Pop Madonna, who, in 2017,
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
The Problem With Telling Women To "Age Gracefully" Is That We Don...
Women who age under the scrutiny of the public eye are faced with two options: grow old "gracefully" (as in, age like Jennifer Lopez or Cindy Crawford,
by
Nicola Appleton
Fashion
Madonna & The Catholic Church: A Love-Hate Style History
Nearly four decades on, the most famous Catholic in the world, besides the Pope (and maybe the late John F. Kennedy), might still be Madonna Louise
by
Justin Ravitz
Beauty
Why Madonna's Daughter Will Inspire Your New Year's Res...
Some people start the new year by swearing off alcohol. Others adjust their self-care routines, downloading a handful of meditation apps. But if dry
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Madonna Completely Reimagined “Toxic” & The Response From Britney...
Is there anything better than two icons gushing and inspiring one another online? That's exactly what happened this weekend after Madonna covered Britney
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
Lady Gaga Is Bringing Back This Popular '80s Hairstyle
By now, we're not too shocked when we see an old beauty trend get a second wind. (Hi, lip gloss!) And these days, it's all about the '80s — just ask
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Madonna’s Tip For Using Her New Face Mask Is NSFW
"Don't you want soft skin on your butt?" Madonna asked me through a coy half-smile. "Don't other people look at your butt? The butt has an audience. Of
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
I Got Madonna's Signature Facial — & It's Just As Extra...
Madonna, Queen of Pop, does not do low-key. She frees the nipple onstage, she makes out with Britney and Drake, she hangs from a cross... the only thing
by
Alix Tunell
Music
Madonna Just Wants Her Package From FedEx
The stars are truly like us: They just want their package delivered to their house. Even the most famous among us are not immune to the singular
by
Meagan Fredette
Madonna
Madonna Celebrates 59th Birthday With All Six Of Her Children
Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday with an epic gypsy-themed party in Lecce, Italy late last week. But what really has people talking is the adorable
by
Caitlin Flynn
Beauty
This Is When Madonna's Skin-Care Brand Will Officially Make ...
Madonna is America’s uncontested Queen of Pop, but for the past three years, the boundary-breaking star has been depriving her U.S. audience of one
by
Rachel Krause
Pop Culture
Madonna's Personal Items, Including That Tupac Letter, Are N...
How would you feel if your personal items were suddenly up for sale, without your permission or knowledge? If you're like Madonna, the answer is "mad as
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Madonna Details Struggle To Adopt As A Single Woman
Adoption can be a long, arduous process for any prospective parent — even if you're a hugely famous pop star. As People reports, Madonna has opened up
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
A Never-Before-Seen Letter From Tupac To Madonna Details Their Br...
Breaking up is always hard to do, but this never-before-seen letter between the late rapper, Tupac, and the prolific singer and performer, Madonna, sheds
by
Morgan Baila
Entertainment News
Madonna Celebrates Herself On Father's Day Saying "I'm ...
Father's Day can be difficult for a lot of people, including those who have lost a parent or spouse, those celebrating without their loved ones, those who
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Here’s A Suggestion — Let’s Make
The New Pope
A Woman
It's not just you: Catholic Church content is everywhere these days. There's been a recent influx of pop culture story lines using religious figureheads
by
Morgan Baila
Madonna
Madonna Blasts Upcoming Unauthorized Biopic In Scathing Instagram...
You may have heard that there's a Madonna biopic coming out. Blond Ambition will be based on a Blacklist-topping script from writer Elyse Hollander.
by
Michael Hafford
Movies
A Madonna Biopic Is Happening
If you feel passionately that the world has had its fill of films starring Madonna but not enough about Madonna, you're in luck. The Material Girl is
by
Erin Donnelly
Beauty
Madonna Would Rather Bathe In Chopped Salad Than Go To Coachella
In case you didn’t know, Coachella officially kicked off this weekend. And while plenty of celebrities flocked to the California desert, there was one
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Ridiculous Reason Madonna's Daughter Is Getting Bullied
It’s 2017. The ice caps are melting, the U.S. dropped 59 Tomahawk missiles on Syria last week, and someone wrote an obituary for the Great Barrier Reef.
by
Rachel Krause
