The second installment of the limited series will be retitled The New Pope, and will enlist a brand new pontiff of the Catholic Church, according to Variety. Lenny Belardo, the Cherry Coke Zero-loving, track-suit wearing, cigarette-smoking American young Pope is out , and a brand new pope is in. The season will be "set in the world of modern papacy" says the showrunner Paolo Sorrentino, and will go in to production in Italy late next year, but that is about all he will reveal. The chief of content at Sky Italia, the European network teamed up with HBO for the project, promised this: “Just like The Young Pope, Sorrentino is writing the script for the new show, but it will have a different twist than what would be expected." Knowing this, we have a proposition: let's make the new pope a woman. What is more radical, more spectacular, and more "holy fuck yes"-inducing than that twist? Nothing. So, let's make it happen (since even the woke Pope Francis doesn't want women to even earn clericalised in order to become cardinals).