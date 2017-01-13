I Couldn’t Decide How To Review The Young Pope, So I Wrote 8 Versions

I. Am. Dead. Over. The. Credits.

I admit — I usually ignore the credits. Never before had I noticed how much opening credits alter the mood of a series. I've always appreciated the importance of the soundtrack, but credits? Meh.

I was wrong. The credits don't appear until the third episode of this series, and when I heard the recognizable Hendrix guitar rift, combined with the pope's devious wink at the end, I truly understood the tone that Sorrentino was trying to create: kind of an Amy Poehleresque "I'm not like regular popes — I'm a cool pope" vibe. The Enigmatic, Invisible Young Pope

One of the pope's most resonating spiels takes place during a meeting with the Vatican's head of marketing, a pretty, blonde French lady who is immediately smitten with the young pope. His conversation with her in episode two is telling of his actions for the duration of the series. He tells her that, unlike the popes before him, no pictures will be taken of him; his image will never be used to promote the church or raise money. "I have been training my whole life to be an invisible pope," he tells her, "They will not see me because I do not exist." He emphasizes that he wants to be as unreachable and elusive as other icons of the time: the author J.D. Salinger, the filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, and even the electronic group Daft Punk. "We shall generate hyperbole but in reverse."



Why Do I Love This Show About Sexism & Religion?

Even though Sister Mary could secretly turn out to be a total badass (she is played by Diane Keaton, after all), it's clear that one thing Pope Pius XIII is not hellbent on changing (unlike the rules about smoking in the Vatican) is the role of women in the Catholic Church. He's definitely not a feminist, and is a big fan of mansplaining and talking down to women (but, admittedly, he also does it to other men). He is also homophobic, and obsessed with everyone's sex life while offering little insight into his own (which, just a reminder, he's not supposed to have). In this piece I would raise the question: How can one rude man's arrogant behavior both excite and repel us? In any case, I will be tuning in twice a week (the show will air both on Sunday and Mondays) to find out what in God's name it all means. And maybe to catch another glimpse of Law's bum.