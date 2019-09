I Couldn’t Decide How To Review The Young Pope, So I Wrote 8 Versions

Second to God, power is the most important thing in Lenny's life. In one scene, he unabashedly scolds a nun for crying at a funeral when he feels she has already cried enough. In another, he dramatically presses a tiny (not very) discreet red button underneath a desk, indicating that he is ready for his guest to leave. Watching him slowly move his pointed finger to the button, holding eye contact with said guest, is almost painful. With this one gesture, he's making sure this man knows that he is in control not only in the conversation at hand, but every future interaction between them for the rest of his time as pope. (And as the show's name suggests, that could be a while.) It's all for the sake of power. Lenny doesn't have the power to go back in time to meet his parents, so he abuses every bit of power he does have in bitter retaliation. This young, brazen, chain-smoking, winking American man is the head of the largest church in the world. Welcome to the modern papacy — one that is now eccentric, merciless, and shady AF. As I started writing this review, I tried out a few headlines that I felt encapsulated the vastly different but most defining moments of this fascinating show. And I couldn't narrow them down. So, instead I thought I'd run you through eight mini-reviews. Like Lenny, I was never much for following the rules.In this version I would talk about how Lenny tells his new chef at the Vatican that he barely eats but requires a Cherry Coke Zero every morning. He also makes an old woman cry because she's being too friendly, tells his confessor that doesn't believe in God, and then retracts it with a "Just kidding!" — because that's something funny for the pope to do on his first day (it's not). From there I would talk about how this guy is a millennial's pope, especially after he references Banksy and Daft Punk.This one would really focus on the absurdity of the opening scene of the show, which, as I briefly described, involves a lot of babies and butts. The butts part is pretty standard HBO, but the babies thing was really disturbing. I would also talk about the shock factor of the show; every episode has its own shocking and interesting scene that (nearly) makes up for all the slow, boring ones. There's also a random kangaroo (just go with it).This one would strictly evaluate the psychology of Lenny, whose hippie parents abandoned him to the care of Sister Mary as a young boy. The opening credits of the show features Jimi Hendrix's " All Along The Watchtower ," which could be a nod to Lenny's Woodstock roots. In flashback scenes, his parents look like kindhearted stoners, the kind of people who just weren't ready to raise a kid. I also just like the idea of Yung Pope being the name of an up-and-coming rapper, and someone yelling this before he arrives to address the College of Cardinals. I don't feel like it's out of the question.I couldn't use this one because every other a version of it.