This Is When Madonna's Skin-Care Brand Will Officially Make Its U.S. Debut

Madonna is America’s uncontested Queen of Pop, but for the past three years, the boundary-breaking star has been depriving her U.S. audience of one major thing: her skin-care line. Fans have been begging for the icon to bring the beauty goods stateside since MDNA Skin launched exclusively in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea in 2014, but it wasn’t until late last year that Madonna finally divulged that the U.S. release was on its way — and on September 26, those little prayers will officially be answered.
“I’m tired of hearing people complain here that they can’t get [MDNA Skin] in America,” Madonna, who co-developed the current nine-product lineup help from the Japan-based beauty and wellness company MTG, told WWD in an exclusive interview announcing the news. Every product in the collection is formulated with M.T. Parca, a proprietary ingredient derived from four natural springs in Montecatini, Italy, where MDNA Skin was granted special permission to utilize the city’s thermal waters and healing fango clay.
The prices are what you’d likely expect from a skin-care line helmed by Madonna: They range from $50 for The Face Wash to $600 for the Rejuvenator Set, which includes her much-Instagrammed Chrome Clay Mask (which retails separately for $180) and what’s described as a removal and penetration device. That said, there’s real technology behind the MDNA Skin products, not just a celebrity face.
“Madonna doesn’t do anything half-assed,” said her go-to dermatologist Paul Jerrod Frank, MD, who helped her figure out the best way to approach establishing her own skin-care brand. “She is not a dermatologist; she doesn’t know about formulations and packaging … [but] she knows what she likes, and what she likes has done well in the general population.” Given that she holds the Guinness World Records title of the best-selling female recording artist of all time, it’s probably safe to say that Madonna is very in tune with the general population.
The line will be sold at mdnaskin.us, barneys.com, and Barneys New York counters on Madison Avenue and Beverly Hills starting September 26, so if you’ve been coveting that clay mask for months, you’re just weeks — and $600 — away from finally scoring it for yourself.
