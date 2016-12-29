You don't have to be as young as Kylie Jenner to still come out with a highly-coveted beauty line, and something as simple as age has certainly never stopped Madonna. The icon released her long-awaited skincare line in Japan a few weeks ago, and now we finally have confirmation that the line is America-bound.
The singer has been promoting her beauty line, MDNA, over on Instagram. It consists of a face wash, serum, rose mist, eye mask, eye serum, and a mud mask, and she didn't take these products lightly. The water in the products is sourced from the Italian town Montecatini, and some products even include volcanic ash from the same area. Here's the Chrome Clay Mask, which involves magnetic stimulation, in action.
The singer has been promoting her beauty line, MDNA, over on Instagram. It consists of a face wash, serum, rose mist, eye mask, eye serum, and a mud mask, and she didn't take these products lightly. The water in the products is sourced from the Italian town Montecatini, and some products even include volcanic ash from the same area. Here's the Chrome Clay Mask, which involves magnetic stimulation, in action.
The star simply promises that the products are "Coming to America Soon!!" but we don't have an exact date to expect to see them on shelves, nor any information about where we can buy them. All we know is that they're gorgeous, wrapped in sleek black and silver packaging. The price is also unclear, but the chrome mask, for instance, retails in Japan for the equivalent of around $166. You can check out the full lineup of the MDNA website.
Advertisement