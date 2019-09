Breaking Down Madonna’s Red Carpet Power Pose

Hello! You may have thought today is August 16. You might have even felt like it's Thursday, also known as the fifth day of the week, the day after Hump Day, or Friday, the prequel. Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but you're wrong: It's actually Madonna's 60th birthday. That's right. The queen of pilates and pop, the self-proclaimed unapologetic bitch , the mother of six is turning the big 6-0, and we're celebrating. We're jamming out to everything from Like A Prayer to Rebel Heart , we're watching Madonna: Truth or Dare , we're reading Sex , and we're revisiting her iconic fashion moments along the way.