I Got Madonna's Signature Facial — & It's Just As Extra As You'd Expect

If it all sounds like a lot, that's because it was. But not for nothing. I can't remember a time when an aesthetician handed me a mirror post-facial and I didn't have to fake a reaction. "Oh yes, it's so glowy, wow, thank you!" I always say, but secretly, I'm waiting for them to leave the room so I can jump up, conceal the redness, and throw on huge sunglasses before stepping foot outside. I did none of that after getting out of Edyta's bed. Turns out, my skin loves a sensory overload show just as much as Madonna.