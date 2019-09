I Got Madonna's Signature Facial — & It's Just As Extra As You'd Expect

Why get Madonna's facial and not, say, Kate Bosworth's or Kim Kardashian's (two people whose skin I'd very much kill to have)? Because, in addition to being the best-selling female recording artist of all time, Madonna also found the the time to create a skin-care line called MDNA Skin . For the last three years, it was only available in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan; on September 26, it makes its long-awaited debut in the U.S. And only one place — the newly-opened PFrankMD Skin Salon in NYC — currently uses the products in treatments. So I lay down in Edyta's bed for the OxyLight facial and MDNA mask add-on, because I can only hope that I, too, will feel good enough in my skin at 59 to date three decades down and walk red carpets with my ass out