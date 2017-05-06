These ASMR Beauty Videos Will Give You Tingles Down Your Spine

If you're wondering what the hell ASMR is, you're not alone. When ASMR videos started trending on YouTube and Instagram, I was perplexed, too, but I finally decided to see what all the fuss was about.
ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, a "flow-like mental state" that's trigged by a specific sound or visual, according to ASMR University. It's a sensation that causes intense relaxation often described as a tingling sensation that starts at the top of the head and moves down the spine and through the limbs.
Sounds amazing, right? That's because it is — if you can experience it. Unfortunately, not everyone is blessed with the ability to feel ASMR tingles. What's more, triggers vary from person to person, although the most common include massage, hair-touching, whispering, scratching, and tapping.
But what does this have to do with beauty? Well, it turns out there's a treasure trove of beauty-centric ASMR fodder and we've gathered our favorites just for you. Think: peaceful hair brushing videos, close-up product swatching, and makeup tutorials. Prepare to fall deep into the internet rabbit hole.