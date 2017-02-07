Is ASMR kind of sexual?

Watching an ASMR video can make you feel a little weird (or tingly), or like you're fetishizing an object, but that's usually not the point of ASMR, Dr. Richard says. There is a subset of ASMR videos called "erotica ASMR," which include sexual imagery and behaviors combined with ASMR triggering behaviors and sounds, he says. "These videos induce a sexual response, but it's mostly due to the sexual stimuli, not the ASMR triggers," he says. Only about 10% of people report feeling aroused by ASMR, so any feelings of arousal might be due to the intense relaxation and personal attention. "People who experience ASMR have a clear understanding of who genuinely cares f or them, and they also have the bonus of getting similar deep feelings of relaxation from other stimuli," he says. Can you teach yourself to feel it?

It's unclear whether or not you can teach yourself to feel ASMR, Dr. Richard says. He estimates that only about 20% of people can experience ASMR. "Some people who experience ASMR refer to it as their special ability, and view it as a superhero trait," he says. What is clear is that certain conditions make it easier to feel, like being in a relaxing and safe environment, such as a dimly lit room at home. "Lying down and clearing your mind can optimize your ability to experience ASMR," he says. ASMR triggers are like different foods, and you have to find something that suits you.