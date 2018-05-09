Is ASMR kind of sexual?

Watching an ASMR video can make you feel a little weird (or tingly), or like you're fetishising an object, but that's usually not the point of ASMR, Dr. Richard says. There is a subset of ASMR videos called "erotica ASMR," which include sexual imagery and behaviours combined with ASMR triggering behaviours and sounds, he says. "These videos induce a sexual response, but it's mostly due to the sexual stimuli, not the ASMR triggers," he says. Only about 10% of people report feeling aroused by ASMR, so any feelings of arousal might be due to the intense relaxation and personal attention. "People who experience ASMR have a clear understanding of who genuinely cares f or them, and they also have the bonus of getting similar deep feelings of relaxation from other stimuli," he says.