This Magnetic Face Mask Is The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

In the ever-evolving world of beauty, the face mask category has quickly become the most innovative. There was once a time when we were satisfied with a minty dollop of Queen Helene. Now, bubble masks metallic masks , and even animal-print sheets have taken over our bathroom shelves.Just when I thought I'd seen it all, Dr. Brandt's Magnetight Age-Defier Mask came across my desk. The thick, gray cream is meant to brighten and firm skin, but instead of removing it with water or muslin cloth like you do with traditional masks, this fella is whisked away using a magnet. Yes, you read that right: an actual magnet is passed over the skin, gently sucking the product out of your pores along the way.Naturally, I had a lot of questions when I first tried it: Would the magnet actually work? Would it really eliminate the need to wash my face after using it? Would it...hurt? The answers are yes, yes, and no, making this mask one of the coolest I've ever tried."It's made with an iron, powder-based formula that is activated by magnetic particles," explains Whitney Bowe, board-certified dermatologist and member of the Dr. Brandt Skincare Skin Advisory Board. "When you lift the mask off the skin using the magnet, it generates a very small, but revitalizing, electromagnetic interaction."According to Bowe, the magnetic particles in this mask bind to and draw out some of the pollutants on the skin while also stimulating circulation. "The mask leaves behind a blend of antioxidants that help to neutralize any remaining free radicals from pollutants," says Bowe. "It also leaves behind a firming peptide that tightens and firms the skin."