Instagram Is Obsessed With These Morphing Masks

If foil sheet masks and multi-masking have taught us anything, it’s that there’s no better at-home skin treatment fit for selfies. Which makes bubble masks, the latest evolution in social masking, an Insta-hit. And why not? While foaming face masks aren’t exactly new, snapping selfies while wearing the tingle-inducing face packs does bring back that feeling we had as a kid in the tub. You know, when we used to create foamy beards and Mohawks from bubbly bathwater. Does it get more fun?
Of course, bubble masking can deliver more than just the kidlike whimsy or IG likes. These foaming formulas provide deep cleansing and pore-purging, plus free-radical-fighting antioxidants. Read on to see bubble masks in action and to check out a few prime picks to help you boost your skin while uploading the cutest posts.
