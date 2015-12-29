The biggest thing that stuck out to me about my 10 minutes with the mask was the gentle, warming sensation. Unlike cotton or cellulose masks — which can feel cold — the foil barricade traps heat emitted from your skin, which in turn purportedly allows the serum to penetrate deeper. The texture of the foil backing was also interesting. It isn’t made of the same aluminum foil we keep in the kitchen, which would have me seriously worried about nicking or scratching my face. Instead, it’s more like the foil we see used in freezer bags to tote ice cream home without it melting.



Unfortunately, this means the mask doesn’t have second-skin-like adherence, a quality that I personally prize in a good sheet mask. There was some lifting and very necessary tugging and adjusting to keep it in close contact with the contours of the face. Estée Lauder promises results in just one single use, which makes sense as the company's standing on the shoulders of ANR. To be completely fair, the result really is ANR multiplied. My skin looked to be in moisture nirvana, and seemed suspiciously more lifted than before. Other Korean beauty editors have raved about how “slippery” their faces looked (this is a good thing), and I wholeheartedly agree.



Estée Lauder’s newest face Kendall Jenner hasn’t yet promoted the new mask, but other spokesmodels for the brand have voiced their enthusiasm about getting ANR in a convenient mask form. Joan Smalls likes to use it after shoots to calm down the skin post-makeup use, and Irene Kim likes to throw one on while in flight to keep skin from drying out in the pressurized cabin.



While there’s no word yet on what the pricing will be for the U.S. market, in Korea, the masks are selling for 110,000 KRW for a set of four (a month's supply, using the once-a-week application guideline). This is about $95, making each one worth just under $24 under the Korean pricing scheme. Though not cheap, this could be a bargain considering one mask promises to deliver the results of half a bottle of ANR.



This mask is a potent weapon against moisture loss, signs of aging, and environmental pollutants, and paired with the PowerFoil technology, its actives go into overdrive. It's primed to be an industry game-changer for the formula alone. So while it may be nicknamed the Iron Man, it's a full-on Hulk.