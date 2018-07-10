"Madonna’s overt sexuality has always angered some people, but now that she’s close to 60, it alarms people even more," says Carolyn Adams-Price, Ph.D., a Mississippi State University professor with a special interest in the psychology of aging. But what is it about her behavior that people apparently find so unpalatable? "I’ll give you a personal example," Dr. Adams-Price says. "When I told my students that most married couples in their 60s have sex at least once a month, which is true, it shocked them more than about anything else I have ever said."