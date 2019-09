Of course, the underlying reason for all of this is that the film industry is still dominated by men (of the 250 top-grossing US films released last year, women made up just 18% of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors, and cinematographers). But things are changing; women over the age of 40 are proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that they have stories to tell. At this year’s Academy Awards, all the Best Supporting Actress nominees were over the age of 40, as well as three of the five given the nod for Best Actress (Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress at age 58 for her role in I, Tonya, while 60-year-old Frances McDormand walked away with the Best Actress credential for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).