Stories about women as a whole are scarce in mainstream film, and that is particularly the case when it comes to women past a certain age. While things have improved slightly in recent years, it is still an industry where, according to a 2016 survey , dialogue dramatically decreases for female characters over 42. It makes sense, then, that such a system would recoil at the idea of an older woman’s romantic or sexual perspective. With male directors – often the authors of these stories – the stereotype of the vulnerable lonely older woman chasing after younger men stretches back decades, with characters like Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. The progression of these stories may have modernised, focusing more on the female character’s happiness, but they are no less patronising. Conversely, even the most objectively uncomfortable of male characters can be dismissed as a cad or a ladies’ man (Matthew McConaughey launched his career with the line “That's what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age.”).