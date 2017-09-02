It's a dichotomy not lost on those it affects, with some of the most successful women in the industry feeling the age prejudice in the variety of the roles they accept. Brooke Shields, in the business since the age of 12, has certainly felt the tide turn. In 2009 she told US Health magazine: "I'd read a script and say 'Oh that's a great character, that's something I'd love to do' and they'd say 'Um, no, we're thinking of you for the mother'." While promoting TV series Sensitive Skin, about a woman adjusting to life in her 50s, Kim Cattrall remarked: "Women my age have very much to say, but unfortunately this business doesn't recognise that." It's worth noting that Cattrall has not made a big-screen appearance since 2010's Sex And The City 2 and, even during the HBO show's heyday, the biggest role movie studios could offer her was as Britney Spears' mother in Crossroads.