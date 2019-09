"My most meaningful reinvention was becoming a mother and all the work that I do in Africa . The important ingredient in this cream comes from the resurrection plant , which is primarily found in Sub-Saharan Africa. This plant reminds me of me: I can go forever and ever without getting any moisture, any water, and any love, and all of a sudden you sprinkle a few drops and it blossoms and opens up and flowers, and then if it doesn't get moisture it kind of goes back inside itself and hibernates. It keeps coming back and reinventing itself, so we extracted the stem cells and put it in this cream."