Dua Lipa’s New Collab With Madonna & Missy Elliott Will Have Fans Levitating

The British singer posted on Instagram that Missy Elliott and Madonna will be featured on a remix of the track off of her newest album, Future Nostalgia. The new "Levitating" remix will be revamped by famed DJ The Blessed Madonna, who recently changed her moniker from the controversial name The Black Madonna.
"DREAM COME TRUE LET'S GO!!!!!!" wrote Lipa on Instagram, alongside a photoshopped picture of her posing with Missy Elliott, Madonna, and The Blessed Madonna.
The "New Rules" singer has been clear that Madonna has been a significant inspiration to her. In an interview with Music Week at the end of June, Lipa’s manager Ben Mawson discussed how the pop icon's Confessions on a Dancefloor heavily influenced the '80's dance musical aesthetic of Future Nostalgia. “Dua told me she aspired to be Madonna when I met her, when she was 17, and there was something about the way she said it that made me believe her," Mawson said. "It was about her personality, her charisma, her competitiveness and her drive and that came across. Dua’s got it all, so she’s unlimited potential.” Both albums also include tracks produced by Stuart Price.
Mawson added that they were in fact trying to get Madonna on the record, saying "I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for a track.”
Fans can look forward to truly ascending August 14, when the new "Levitating" remix is set to drop.