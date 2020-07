Dua Lipa’s New Collab With Madonna & Missy Elliott Will Have Fans Levitating

The "New Rules" singer has been clear that Madonna has been a significant inspiration to her. In an interview with Music Week at the end of June, Lipa’s manager Ben Mawson discussed how the pop icon's Confessions on a Dancefloor heavily influenced the '80's dance musical aesthetic of Future Nostalgia. “Dua told me she aspired to be Madonna when I met her, when she was 17, and there was something about the way she said it that made me believe her," Mawson said. "It was about her personality, her charisma, her competitiveness and her drive and that came across. Dua’s got it all, so she’s unlimited potential.” Both albums also include tracks produced by Stuart Price.