Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott is a legend who has blessed an entire generation with classics like "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Lose Control," and "Gossip Folks." The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer has won four Grammy Awards, and earlier this year, she was inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the first woman rapper to ever receive the honor.
A major component of her body of work are the groundbreaking visuals she created for her numerous music videos. For example, who among us does not remember seeing her wear that iconic inflatable black ensemble styled with a cream helmet contraption in the video for "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)"?
It's no surprise, then, that Missy is finally getting her due at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where she will receive the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. As an artist, her contributions to music are unmatched. Play "Get Ur Freak On" at any social function and those first few notes will get everyone onto the dance floor (and if there's no dance floor, people will make one). Most recently, she dropped her first EP in 14 years, the aptly titled Iconology, further cementing her place among the musical greats.
But we can't overlook her truly dope sense of style. Ahead of her big night at the VMAs, we've collected some of her best looks throughout the years. From sporting athleisure looks before they were called athleisure to rocking head-to-toe black like she invented it, Missy has long been an undeniable style icon.