“There can be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you, and you just need one,” Gaga has said again and again in praise of her A Star Is Born co-star. Gaga has used the speech to praise Bradley Cooper so many times on the press tour that it’s become a meme. While it’s hard to blame her for wanting to make it through the tour , at least one fellow pop star thinks the quote is a little too familiar.