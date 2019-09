Lourdes Leon Shows Off Her Armpit & Leg Hair —& It's NBD

So although this may seem like an inconsequential move that Leon is making by deciding to step out with unshaved armpits and legs, there is a culture of backlash around people (and celebrities especially) who have decided to not shave the body parts society thinks they should. Actress Lola Kirke got death threats after she showed her unshaved armpits on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, and even Amandla Stenberg got her share of hateful comments when she posted a picture of her unshaved armpits on Instagram weeks ago.