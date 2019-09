The Ridiculous Reason Madonna's Daughter Is Getting Bullied

The obsession with keeping vs. getting rid of armpit hair is basically the equivalent of demanding people shave their heads just because you prefer yours shaved — but that hasn’t stopped people on the internet from giving celebrities grief for their personal body hair decisions. Less than a month after Paris Jackson shared in her Instagram Stories that she’d been subjected to a surprising amount of criticism after revealing her own underarm bush, Madonna’s 20-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon has captured the comments of Instagram users with nothing else to do for the same reason.