Seriously, Why Are People Giving Paris Jackson Attitude About Having Armpit Hair?

We know, we sound like a broken record at this point, but seriously: Why are people still giving Paris Jackson — or any celebrity, or any person, for that matter — crap about what her armpits looks like? Do people have nothing better to do? Is there nothing more serious going on in the world to which they can dedicate their time and energy? At least Jackson is not letting the haters get her down. She took to her Instagram Story to explain that a surprising amount of people have been getting angry (??) about her smidgen of visible armpit hair — and to share a pretty great rant about why this is absurd and needs to stop.