You Won't Believe How Much Julia Roberts Has Changed

For one of the most recognizable faces in the world, Julia Roberts has never stuck to one look for long. Under the guidance of hairstylist Serge Normant , she's gone from brunette to strawberry blonde to auburn to honey blonde, and then back again. She's had bangs that were straight, and bangs that were side-swept. She's even rocked a rather unfortunate quasi-mullet, but let's blame that on it being 1985.