You Won't Believe How Much Julia Roberts Has Changed

For one of the most recognizable faces in the world, Julia Roberts has never stuck to one look for long. Under the guidance of hairstylist Serge Normant, she's gone from brunette to strawberry blonde to auburn to honey blonde, and then back again. She's had bangs that were straight, and bangs that were side-swept. She's even rocked a rather unfortunate quasi-mullet, but let's blame that on it being 1985.
The actress, who's also the keeper of a truly pure Instagram account, has always been reliable for shaking it up — flipping her hairstyles, hair colors, and makeup looks from one extreme to another before finally landing on a style that fits the actress just right. "She's not afraid to experiment," Normant told Refinery29. "[Her hairstyle] just has to be something that's easy and effortless, not contrived."
To say that looking back at her first few red carpets is thrilling would be an understatement. See how far Roberts has come, ahead.