Julia Roberts Finally Addresses That Hairy Armpit Moment

On the fifth episode of Busy Philipps' new talk show Busy Tonight, Roberts finally answered the question fans had wondered for almost two decades: Was the armpit hair intentional or not? "I think I just hadn't calculated my sleeve length and the waving and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me," Roberts recalled. "So, it wasn't so much a statement as it’s just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself.”