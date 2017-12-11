Why This Photo Of Gigi Hadid Has The Internet Up In Arms

When it comes to body hair grooming, celebrities are some of the biggest advocates of doing whatever the hell you want — just take a look at Paris Jackson and Miley Cyrus. Still, that doesn't mean there aren't haters out there who make their discomfort known any time a woman is seen with underarm hair. Case in point: Gigi Hadid's recent modeling gig in LOVE magazine's seventh annual Advent Calendar, which has since sparked a debate online.
This year's series features some of the biggest models, including Kendall Jenner and Taylor Hill, showing off their athletic abilities. And on the 11th day of the calendar, LOVE gave us Hadid brushing up on her volleyball skills. While most of us focused on the model's impeccable form and smudge-proof smoky eye, the rest of the internet chose to fixate on Hadid's apparent armpit hair.
At various points throughout the one-minute video, Hadid's underarms have a shadowed appearance. This led the people to flood the comments section on the Instagram teaser with both positive and negative reactions. Soon enough, Twitter followed in suit.
Some fans were shocked that something as mundane as armpit hair could cause such a commotion.
my mind cant even wrap around that concept. i cant believe its in the news again like u think gigi hadid jus naturally has baby armpits ??— burbie (@boredbarbara) December 11, 2017
While others couldn't stand the fact that a model could grow — and dare to show off — her body hair.
But the rest of us are using this as our #MondayMotivation to say, "Screw the haters."
#MondayMotivation @GiGiHadid @THELOVEMAGAZINE body hair is natural, screw shaving!— Veronica Lobkina (@donlobkina) December 11, 2017
According to a statement made by LOVE's editor-in-chief Katie Grand, the Advent calendar is all about "women enjoying being women, on their own terms." While the jury is still out on whether the shadows on Hadid's underarms are, in fact, a little stubble or just some leftover fuzz from her blue sweater, we'd like to think it doesn't matter — though LOVE's empowering statement certainly does.
