Julia Roberts Isn't The Only Celeb Barefoot At Cannes

Julia Roberts is taking her very first Cannes Film Festival in stride — and she's got no time for her footwear to slow her down.The actress arrived at the premiere of her film, Money Monster, in an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown and a pair of stunning, very tall heels. But once it was time to climb the stairs, Roberts — a pragmatist and woman after our own hearts — kicked off the platform shoes, lifted up the hem of her gown, and made her way up, barefoot. (According to USA Today , though, the stilettos were back on her feet once she reached the top and it was time to enter the building.)This small act of red carpet rebellion is particularly noteworthy mostly because of all the conversation surrounding this particular event: After a group of women were reportedly turned away at the door for wearing flats at last year's ceremonies, petitions were started, and stars like Rashida Jones and Emily Blunt spoke out about the alleged "heels only" dress code for women at Cannes. Those rumors were quickly dismissed by Thierry Frémaux, the festival's director.