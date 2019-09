Amber Rose’s VMA Catsuit Was Inspired By Madonna

Rose walked the VMA red carpet on Monday in New York City wearing a red latex bodysuit corset, matching fishnet tights, and lace-up red patent leather boots. The body-activist wanted to use her look to call attention to her fourth annual Slutwalk, happening on October 6 in Downtown L.A. Last year, 2,500 people showed up to participate, and Rose is hoping to top that in two months. Rose was also carrying a whip, which she joked she’d use on people who disagreed with women who choose to reclaim the word “slut.”