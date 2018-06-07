Amber Rose Opens Up About Rediscovering Her Style Post-Baby

Simply Be is making good on its promise to abolish “token” curve models while celebrating the average woman, who just so happens to come in above-average retail sizing. Since re-launching in March, the company is paying attention its younger customers, realizing that they respond better to fashion-inspired campaigns and models they can relate to. And that's where Amber Rose comes in.
Rose has teamed up with Simply Be on a collection of stylish clothing accessible to an extended range of sizes, all priced under $100. “We chose to collaborate with Amber Rose because she is a style powerhouse who is fantastically unapologetic in lending her voice and influence to both female empowerment and inclusion to all, no matter your age, size, race, sexuality or gender, all of which aligns to our core brand values,” Rich Storer, vice president of N Brown Group, Simply Be’s parent company, said in a press release. “This collection Is the first of many we plan to roll out with a focused commitment to sizing which ranges from US sizes 6-32.”
Simply Be’s mission is Rose’s too. Partly influenced by the ethos of her Slutwalk, she wants to make sure her fans feel empowered in their bodies. “I didn’t want to leave anyone out,” she tells Refinery29. Customers will find a collection full of easy, breezy separates inspired by Rose’s life on-the-go. “I wanted it to be a collection where you could mix and match the whole thing (the entire line is all solid colors!), just make it easy to get dressed in the morning,” she explains.
Rose points to a time in her life after she had her son, Sebastian, as inspiration, too. It wasn’t so easy for her to get dressed and out the door quickly. “I was plus-size, I was 202 pounds when I had my baby,” she says. “I had never been at that weight before, and when I would try to get dressed, I was looking for things that would flatter my body at the time, and it was very difficult for me to find easy pieces that I could throw on [quickly]. I wanted to make sure that plus-sized people have an option to shop the same styles as straight-sized people. And Simply Be gave me the opportunity so that we had all sizes for everyone.”
It’s for that very reason, Rose predicts everything will sell out quickly when it’s available to shop on June 20, because everything is so easy and cool. Do yourself a favor and save the date.
