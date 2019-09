Amber Rose Opens Up About Rediscovering Her Style Post-Baby

Rose points to a time in her life after she had her son, Sebastian , as inspiration, too. It wasn’t so easy for her to get dressed and out the door quickly. “I was plus-size, I was 202 pounds when I had my baby,” she says. “I had never been at that weight before, and when I would try to get dressed, I was looking for things that would flatter my body at the time, and it was very difficult for me to find easy pieces that I could throw on [quickly]. I wanted to make sure that plus-sized people have an option to shop the same styles as straight-sized people. And Simply Be gave me the opportunity so that we had all sizes for everyone.”