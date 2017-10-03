Amber Rose's Boyfriend Is Being Mocked For Supporting Her Slut Walk & She Had The Best Response

Amber Rose unveiled her alter-ego, Captain Save A Hoe, this past weekend at her 2017 SlutWalk. It's her third organized SlutWalk, as the model has become an activist against slut-shaming and sexual double standards. And her boyfriend, rapper 21 Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was her trusty sidekick, in attendance supporting Rose's event.
21 Savage, who is actually 24, marched next to her carrying a sign declaring "I'm A Hoe Too," referencing the SlutWalk's purpose of fighting back against rape culture by reclaiming sexual agency. Unfortunately, Uproxx reports that Abraham-Joseph faced a barrage of taunts and mocking from Twitter accusing him of being "soft," demonstrating why we still need a SlutWalk in the first place.
Muva herself had some words for the peanut gallery. She took to her Instagram to post a video shutting down the haters, asking them the only question: "How the fuck is my man not a savage anymore? Like, do y’all want him to pistol whip me? Beat me up? Shoot up the SlutWalk? Like, what the fuck do y’all want?" she asks, with a perfectly executed eye roll at the end.
21 had no time for nonsense either, recording an Instagram video of his own. With the delivery of someone who is so bored by the juvenile mocking, he instructs online trolls to "get off my dick. And get off my bitch [Amber Rose] dick too. The SlutWalk was fun as a motherfucker."
Luckily, it looks like the couple had a great time at the event. Walking side by side, they marched with activists, sex workers, feminists, and local organizations to protest against the dangers of rape culture. Rose posted photos of the couple kissing on her Instagram as well, showing that she's in love with her boyfriend (yes, boyfriend, they are not engaged yet!) who will stand beside her. Haters be damned.
