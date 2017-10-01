Why the Internet Thinks Amber Rose Is Engaged

An Instagram story posted Saturday night appears to show Amber Rose's hand with a diamond ring around her finger. Her ring finger nail also has a design on it, while the other nails are painted a plain nude color, which is sometimes done for engagement announcements. She overlaid the photo with a heart-eye emoji, leading the internet to speculate that she could be announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, rapper 21 Savage.
We don't know if that was even her hand or if the ring is an engagement ring, however. And the next day, she attended the Amber Rose SlutWalk in Los Angeles without a ring.
She and 21 Savage did, however, joke in an Instagram Live video that they'd be tying the knot soon: "We're not married. I love him, though," she responded to a fan's question about whether they were married. "We're getting married at Slut Walk," she joked. Or was she joking?
Now, people are confused.
Regardless of what this ring means, Rose has reportedly gotten 21 Savage a $50,000 promise ring, according to BET. It's made of 18K white gold and reads "LOYALTY 21."
Rose made her relationship Instagram-official in July with a video of herself with her head resting in her boyfriend's lap as he bends down for a kiss with Michael Jackson’s “Lady In My Life” plays. He also reportedly posted a video that was then taken down, according to E! News. "It's so crazy how the world don't really know how good of a person you are and how you love and nurture people," he says in it. "I'm happy I met you." She replies, "I'm happy I met you too, baby."
Soon after her first Instagram story of the two, Rose shared a photo of them cuddling with the caption, "It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. ... I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."
Whatever their relationship status is now, though, it looks like she's got other things on her mind today, like fighting slut-shaming.
