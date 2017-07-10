Amber Rose is in love and she doesn't care who knows it. Rose penned a sweet note to new boyfriend 21 Savage that thanks the rapper for being better than most of her exes. While Rose never mentions his name, it's hard not to assume she's calling out her famous (and infamous) relationship with Kanye West, who she dated from 2008 to 2010. Luckily, she's convinced she's found a man who treats her better.
"It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this," Rose wrote to begin the Instagram note that features a photo of her and 21 Savage (real name, Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) lying in bed together.
Rose hasn't always had the best of luck with men — it's something she opens up about it in this note. "I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life," she wrote. "I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about."
It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to "pull up" to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I.
Back in 2015, West appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show and said he needed to take 30 showers to recover from dating Rose because she made him feel so dirty. He also said that he would have never been interested in Rose if his current wife Kim Kardashian showed interest in him earlier. At the time Rose tweeted that she wasn't going to spill the tea on the things he'd done to her. Instead, she wrote, "We once loved each other so I won't do u like that," adding, "Ppl make mistakes in life trust me I have. But when u bully other ppl and ur not perfect its so fucked. I own up to every piece of my life."
Months later, Rose gave an emotional speech about being slut-shamed by her exes West and Wiz Khalifa, who wrote a song saying that he "fell in love with a stripper, but fell out of love quicker." She said she had forgiven Khalifa for those lyrics, and was still hoping she could forgive West for what he had said.
"I want to forgive Kanye for what he said about me. I want to let all that negativity go," she said then. "I suggest that you guys do the same, and I’ll tell you why because they’re ignorant at times. People are ignorant, and you have to be the bigger person, and be the positive person to forgive and move on and help other people around you that have been through the same thing.”
Now, it seems like she may be ready to forgive thanks to her relationship with 21 Savage. "I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to 'pull up' to defend my honor by any means," she wrote. "Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."
As People pointed out, Rose also posted a video of a 21 Savage interview with The Real After Party on Real 92.3 where he gushes over his new girlfriend. "She’s beautiful, right?” he said in the clip. “We’ve just been kicking it, man. She’s a real cool woman. She treats me like a king, so it is what it is. And no disrespect will be tolerated, at all. Keep your mouth closed, no hoes, no bitches, no nothing, ’cause I’m pulling up.”
It seems like these two are on the same page. In fact, they're already sharing a vocabulary.
