It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this. I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't shit, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to "pull up" to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I.

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT