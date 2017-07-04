Amber Rose Just Made Her New Romance Instagram Official

Nothing seals the celebrity relationship deal like an Instagram post, amirite? (See: Jennifer Lopez & Gwyneth Paltrow.)
In an Instagram story shared on Amber Rose’s account, rapper 21 Savage (real name: Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) gave Rose’s followers an adorable PDA moment.
In the short video, Rose appears with her head resting on the 24-year-old rapper’s lap. She then glances up at him lovingly; he then bends down and gives her a sweet kiss.
The best part is the fact that Michael Jackson’s “Lady In My Life” is playing in the background. With lyrics like, “Just put your trust in my heart,” and “Gonna love you more each day,” the message couldn’t get any more clear.
Advertisement
The short video confirms the rumors that the two have been dating for weeks after being spotted out and about together in L.A. According to E!, Savage also posted a video of himself and Rose having a romantic chat in the car. However, the rapper took the video down shortly after. Of course, by then, the rumor mill had spun out of control. "It's so crazy how the world don't really know how good of a person you are and how you love and nurture people," says Savage in the video according to E!. "I'm happy I met you."
"I'm happy I met you too, baby," said Rose in response. The new courtship arrived after Rose’s breakup with Val Chmerkovskiy, the brother of Dancing With The Stars’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The couple were an item for five months. Val and Rose’s romance also became official...then consciously uncoupled on Instagram.
"We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding,” Val wrote of Rose in a now-deleted Instagram post. “She’s an amazing woman that I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common, ‘she loyal af.’"
That is how you break up with an ex, folks. Not to mention, considering Savage’s message about how great a person Rose is, it’s kind of great that Val’s breakup letter echoes the same sentiment.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement