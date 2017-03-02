If you're a fan of American Horror Story, Glee, and Scream Queens, you'll know Brad Falchuk as Ryan Murphy's co-creator and executive producer partner in crime. For everyone else, he's the dude that just popped up on Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram feed.
Falchuk and Paltrow have been dating since 2014, a few months after she "consciously uncoupled" from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. And while Martin has remained a close friend and familiar figure on the actress' social media, Falchuk hasn't received his own personal Insta tribute until now. (For the record, he did appear in a Thanksgiving collage alongside other loved ones.)
Advertisement
In honor of Falchuk's birthday — he turned 45 on March 1 — Paltrow posted a sweet selfie with the message, "Happy birthday, handsome." #RelationshipGoals, etc.
Alas, there's no Instagram evidence revealing how the couple celebrated the special day, though Falchuk's feed does alert us to the fact that they had a romantic oyster feast on Valentine's Day two weeks ago. Fancy.
Here's where it gets interesting. You know who has a birthday today? None other than Chris Martin, who is turning the big 4-0. Surely that milestone merits an Insta tribute of its own, too. Also, Paltrow must have a thing for Pisces men. Discuss.
But back to Falchuk. Though he and Paltrow, with whom he worked during her guest stint on Glee, have been dating for more than two years, they've got their romance very low-key and under the radar. The pair have avoided appearing on the red carpet together, though Falchuk, who has two children from his first marriage, spoke glowingly of his girlfriend in a 2015 interview with Us Weekly.
"I think she just supports everything I do, thankfully," he told the magazine in reference to his TV work.
Will we see more of Loverboy on Paltrow's social media? One can only hope.
Advertisement