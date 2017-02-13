Val Chmerkovskiy Dishes On Amber Rose Breakup In Instagram Post

Though Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose are no more, that doesn't meant they'll be leaving a trail of hurt feelings in their wake. The Dancing With the Stars stars made their split official recently. Now, Chmerkovskiy hasn't waited long before letting the world know how he feels about his ex. The dancer went with the time honored tradition of writing a note and screencapping it before posting to Instagram. It's not exactly Taylor Swift asking to be excluded from the narrative, but it's pretty good. His note was heartfelt. "We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding,” Chmerkovskiy wrote of Rose. “She’s an amazing woman that I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common, ‘she loyal af.’" That's how you break up. We also respect Chmerkovskiy's restraint in not quoting Kanye a single time. That's class. Read the note below.
