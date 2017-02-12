Amber Rose Reportedly Won’t Be Dancing With Val Chmerkovskiy Anymore

Dancing with the Stars isn't the ABC reality show you'd associate with sparking romance — there's a certain franchise that holds the monopoly for that — but the show's pros have no problem getting cozy with their partners. After all, they say it takes two to tango. In the case of Amber Rose, it was more about doing the tango with her partner's little brother. While Rose was paired with Maks Chmerkovskiy during her time on the competition, it was Val Chmerkovskiy and his smooth moves that caught her eye. Val was partnered with Final Five gymnast Laurie Hernandez during season 23 (she even gave the couple her blessing) and, after taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, he managed to find romance with Rose. The couple dated for five months, but it looks like the romance has fizzled out. People confirms that the two have ended their relationship and shut down any possibility of any epic Rose-Chmerkovskiy ballroom routines in the future. Back in October, People revealed that Rose was cozying up with Val. "They met through Maks and really like each other," the magazine reported. "It's very new, but it's going well." In December, they were spotted hand in hand around Los Angeles, and Rose even made it Instagram-official when she called Val "bae" on her social media feeds. "When you said you were going to stay off social media until the New Year but Bae keeps posting hot ass pictures," she captioned a photo. It was a big deal since she'd broken her social media sabbatical with that headshot. It looked like things were going well, especially since Rose's Insta was full of Val and red-heart emoji. But even appearances on the kiss cam and a thorough knowledge of samba and the waltz can't guarantee a lasting relationship. While there are no details on why the couple called it quits, we're sure Muva won't have any trouble filling out her dance card. As for Val? He learned some valuable lessons about clapping back at haters from his former flame, which should serve him well on and off the dance floor.
