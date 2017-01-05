On Wednesday night, Amber Rose posted a sweet photo of her and her boyfriend, Val Chmerkovskiy, sharing a big smooch. She captioned the shot "My love," confirming the long-running speculation that Rose and the Ukrainian-American Dancing with the Stars pro are indeed dating. But unfortunately, among the many positive comments there are a number of downright nasty ones. And Chmerkovskiy is clapping back (Rose taught him well). If you scroll through the nearly 5000 comments on the photo (below), you'll see some that are blatantly racist. An example of one of the least offensive remarks: "He's not black... it won't last."
Honestly, how is interracial dating something people still have to defend? Chmerkovskiy, who met Rose while she was partnered with his brother Maksim on DWTS, is asking the same question. The 30-year-old shot back at the trolls in a series of now-deleted tweets captured by People. He said it's "surprising but still fairly disappointing how ignorant and vile people are," per People. “The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” he wrote in another tweet. “I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand." Chmerkovskiy — who just became an uncle to Maksim's son with Peta Murgatroyd — soon deleted the critical tweets. He was singing a more positive tune on Thursday, tweeting a piece of "beautiful advice" someone gave him. "It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you....and what God knows about you." We like that attitude, Val.
