And baby makes three! Professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcomed a baby boy, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy at 5:34 a.m. this morning, People reports. The couple, known for their work on Dancing With The Stars, have been very open about the pregnancy on Instagram, inviting us to participate in lamaze class, the baby shower, and even the pre-labor hullabaloo. So, naturally, when the incubating tot joined the walking world, Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared the event on Twitter. The 36-year-old dancer wrote, simply: "Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am." Not much fanfare here — the tweet is effectively the contents of a birth certificate, minus birth weight. Tastefully done, Mr. Chmerkovskiy. We tip our hats to you and your elegant tweet. The talented duo met on Dancing With The Stars in 2012. After a brief breakup in 2013, the two got engaged in December 2015 onstage in Miami for the show Sway: A Dance Trilogy. At the time, Chmerkovskiy declared, "I'm never out of words, but I'll take this moment to be speechless and I'll just say I'm in love with you and I want to be in love with you for the rest of my life." This is the couple's first child. We can't wait for him to start dancing.
