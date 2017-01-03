The Dancing With The Stars Baby Is Thisclose To Being Born

So today is going to be all about dancing babies, huh? Okay. Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are in the hospital awaiting the arrival of their first child, according to social media posts shared by the papa-to-be. Chmerkovskiy first uploaded a video showing him and his pregnant fiancée heading to the hospital.
Murgatroyd, meanwhile, can be seen getting her game face on in another Instagram. Contractions are not going to come between Mama and her mascara. “But first… a little makeup,” Chmerkovskiy joked of his partner's pre-baby priorities.
We can only hope that the labor and delivery goes a lot more smoothly than Lamaze class did. Hang in there, Mom and Dad. We'll just be over here searching for newborn-sized tap shoes.
