Ellen Pompeo’s Baby Son Eli Is Her New Dance Partner (Sorry, Yang)

Remember when Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang used to break it down like nobody's business? Replace Yang with a little baby, and you've got the drift. Ellen Pompeo, a.k.a. Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, has a new dance partner in her life: son Eli Christopher Ivery, whose arrival was announced last week. Eli and his actress mama are treating fans to some suave slow dance action in an adorable new Instagram video. Get that baby on Dancing with the Stars!
"Boy crazy," a smitten Pompeo captioned the cute video. "Here's to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year." Right back atcha, kid. Eli is the third child for Pompeo and husband Christopher Ivery, who are also parents to 7-year-old Stella Luna and 2-year-old Sienna May. We eagerly await the family dance parties to come.
