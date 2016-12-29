Ellen Pompeo's family has expanded, the Grey's Anatomy star's reps confirmed to People.
Pompeo has welcomed her third child with husband Chris Ivery, reports the site. The actress and her music producer spouse are already parents to two-year-old daughter Sienna May and seven-year-old daughter Stella Luna.
Though no sex or name has been released for their new child, the private couple has already taken their newborn out into the world: People reports that the pair was spotted hiking in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles with Stella and their new baby. (The baby was not expected to hike; Pompeo carried her new child.)
Pompeo is clearly devoted to her family — so much so that her Twitter profile reads "Professional assistant to Stella Luna and Sienna May Ivery." The TV actress doesn't share too many photos with her husband or their children (her Instagram is mostly filled with work-related pics) but when she does, we have good reason to freak out. Seriously, could these family pics be any better?
This family squad is already pretty damn aww-worthy, and we don't have to see Pompeo's new baby to know that he or she will earn this fam even more cute points.
