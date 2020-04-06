Ellen Pompeo’s 5-Year-Old Daughter Is Ready For Her Leading Role

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Grey’s Anatomy will end season 16 earlier than expected, with its finale scheduled to air on Thursday, April 9. While fans will miss all the drama surrounding Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey as well as her friends and fellow doctors, Pompeo’s daughter Sienna May is fortunately here to provide a dose of entertainment.
Pompeo shares three children with her music producer husband Chris Ivery, whom she married in 2007. Apparently, five-year-old Sienna May has beef with her brother, three-year-old Eli Christopher. In a new Instagram video posted on Sunday, Sienna May laments about her “annoying” younger sibling, and Shonda Rhimes couldn’t write a dramatic speech this good.
Advertisement
“He is so annoying, and it’s just...he keeps testing me,” says an exasperated Sienna May to her mother, who is filming the rant. “Even when I was four, he [would] keep testing me. Even now, I’m five, he’s still testing me. Every day, he tests me.”
Pompeo (who can barely hold it together) eventually asks Sienna May what they should do about this annoying situation. Sienna May maturely responds that they should “separate.”
Pompeo doesn’t post about her children too often, but when she does, it’s Sienna May who steals the show. Almost a year ago, Pompeo posted a video of her daughter announcing the return of Grey’s Anatomy.
“It’s Thursday. You know what that means. Okrrrr?” Sienna May said in the video, channeling her best Cardi B (Pompeo made sure to tag Cardi in the caption).
Pompeo once again used her daughter to promote Grey’s Anatomy back in 2018, with a video of her dancing before asking her mom: “Now can I have a cookie?”
“The wine is tired....Grab your boo and your cookies!!! Greys premiere tonight!!! @greysabc @kristavernoff #iamshameless #usingmybabytopromotemyshow #shesmyeverything #siennamayivery” Pompeo put in the caption of the video.
It seems that Sienna May is ready for her close-up. If the long-running Grey’s Anatomy continues at the rate it’s going, she may be able to play a doctor on the show before the series finale.
Advertisement