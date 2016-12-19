Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share The Sweetest Baby Shower Photos

🍭I want a baby shower EVERY weekend🍭Huge thank you to @goodiebox_bakeshop for making my guests the most delicious (my favorite) chocolate on chocolate cake and other delectable goodies 🍰🍦 #babychmerkovskiy

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Dec 18, 2016 at 6:38pm PST