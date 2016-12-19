Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share The Sweetest Baby Shower Photos

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd celebrated the upcoming birth of their son by hosting an adorable baby shower in New York this past weekend.
The Dancing With The Stars couple welcomed family and friends to the event, which was filled with blue, white, and yellow decorations. Even though the shindig was for Maksim and his fiancée, he wasn't the only Chmerkovskiy reaching a milestone that day.
His brother, Val, brought Amber Rose to the shower, where she met his family members, including his mother. The two have been linked for a few months. This daytime date feels like confirmation of their relationship status.
Rose wore an all-black get-up to the shower, and donned her large shades for every photo.
Val Chmerkovskiy and Rose met while filming DWTS this year, incidentally the same show that brought together the expecting parents.
Murgatroyd is due next month.
