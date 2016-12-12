Are Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Actually An Item?

Amber Rose might have a new man — that or she's trolling fans who think she and Val Chmerkovskiy would make an adorable one.
Rose and the Dancing With the Stars pro — the brother of her partner this season, Maksim — have been spotted hanging out quite a bit, fueling speculation that the two are an item. The outspoken feminist shared some cute snaps of herself with the dancer at her own birthday party, and later posted photos of the two hanging out with friends on Halloween. Still, the two have stayed quiet about whether their relationship is a romantic one — and really, it's none of anyone's business in the first place.
Now it seems that the paparazzi have spotted yet another hang between Rose and Chmerkovskiy. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Rose and Chmerkovskiy were spotted holding hands in front of Delilah, a West Hollywood hot spot the pair reportedly stopped by on Halloween as well.
Holding hands and cozying up at a posh new restaurant? Sure, it might sound like the makings of a celebrity power couple, but we could also be witnessing two pals hanging out. This photo, which Rose posted on Twitter, really could go either way.
There's also a teensy bit of evidence that Rose could be trolling fans eager to see who her next boyfriend is. Check out this cheeky (NSFW) quote she posted on Twitter last night.
No matter whom Rose may be attached to, she'll never stop being 100% herself.
